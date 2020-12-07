Carrier to sell stake in Sweden's Beijer Ref for $1.1 bln

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Air conditioner maker Carrier Global Corp CARR.N said on Monday it would sell its remaining stake in Swedish peer Beijer Ref AB BEIJb.ST to private equity fund EQT for about $1.1 billion.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

