Carrier to sell stake in Sweden's Beijer Ref for $1.1 bln
Dec 7 (Reuters) - Air conditioner maker Carrier Global Corp CARR.N said on Monday it would sell its remaining stake in Swedish peer Beijer Ref AB BEIJb.ST to private equity fund EQT for about $1.1 billion.
(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
