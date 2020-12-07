US Markets
CARR

Carrier to sell stake in Sweden's Beijer Ref for $1.1 bln

Contributor
Uday Sampath Reuters
Published

Air conditioner maker Carrier Global Corp said on Monday it would sell its remaining stake in Swedish peer Beijer Ref AB to private equity fund EQT for about $1.1 billion. (Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva) ((UdaySampath.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sampath_uday ;)) nL4N2IN47Q

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Air conditioner maker Carrier Global Corp CARR.N said on Monday it would sell its remaining stake in Swedish peer Beijer Ref AB BEIJb.ST to private equity fund EQT for about $1.1 billion.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((UdaySampath.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sampath_uday ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CARR

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular