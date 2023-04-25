News & Insights

Carrier to buy German firm Viessmann's unit in $13.17 bln deal

April 25, 2023 — 04:52 pm EDT

Written by Anandita Mehrotra and Aditya Samal for Reuters ->

April 25 (Reuters) - Building heating and cooling systems provider Carrier Global Corp CARR.N said on Tuesday it would buy German industrial firm Viessmann's air conditioning division in a 12 billion euros ($13.17 billion) deal.

($1 = 0.9114 euros)

(Reporting by Anandita Mehrotra and Aditya Samal in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

