Markets
CARR

Carrier To Acquire Giwee Group - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Carrier has agreed to acquire Guangdong Giwee Group, a China-based manufacturer of heating, ventilation and air conditioning products, offering a portfolio of products such as variable refrigerant flow, modular chiller and light commercial air conditioners.

"The Giwee Group will be an excellent strategic fit and will support our growth strategy in the global VRF and light commercial businesses," said Chris Nelson, President, HVAC.

Carrier is a part of Carrier Global Corporation (CARR), a global provider of healthy, safe and sustainable building and cold chain solutions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CARR

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular