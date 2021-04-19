Carrier To Acquire Giwee Group - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Carrier has agreed to acquire Guangdong Giwee Group, a China-based manufacturer of heating, ventilation and air conditioning products, offering a portfolio of products such as variable refrigerant flow, modular chiller and light commercial air conditioners.

"The Giwee Group will be an excellent strategic fit and will support our growth strategy in the global VRF and light commercial businesses," said Chris Nelson, President, HVAC.

Carrier is a part of Carrier Global Corporation (CARR), a global provider of healthy, safe and sustainable building and cold chain solutions.

