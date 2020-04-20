Carrier Stock Called 'a Once-in-a-Generation Opportunity'

J.P. Morgan analyst Stephen Tusa sees new Carrier Global stock as cheap compared with its rivals in heating and air-conditioning.

J.P. Morgan analyst points to cheap valuation for heating and air-conditioning company.

Citing a low valuation relative to peers, J.P. Morgan analyst Stephen Tusa on Monday initiated coverage of Carrier Global, a leading maker of cooling and heating systems, with an Overweight rating.

He also put a $20 price target on the stock, 45% above its closing price Friday of $13.74.

“The stock is cheap at ~10x trough EPS, the only one in the sector at that level, with a discount (65%) versus directly comparable peers rarely seen, the basis for our view that the stock could double over the next 12 months,” Tusa wrote in a 56-page report.

“In the end, management has some wood to chop, but we see this type of valuation for this type of franchise as a once-in-a-generation opportunity.”

Carrier (ticker CARR), whose shares were up 4%, to $14.30, in early trading Monday, trades for about 10 times the Wall Street consensus estimate of $1.40 a share for 2020. Tusa carries a 2020 earnings estimate of $1.20 a share.

Carrier was featured favorably in a Barron’s article about the three companies that emerged from the corporate breakup that accompanied the United Techologies/Raytheon merger earlier in April. The other two are Otis Worldwide (OTIS) and Raytheon Technologies (RTX).

Two Carrier peers are Trane Technologies (TT), the former Ingersoll- Rand, and Lennox International (LII). Trane was off $3.52, to $89, on Monday, and trades for about 21 times projected 2020 earnings of $4.11 a share. and Lennox, whose stock was off $7.67, to $176.33, trades for about 18 times estimated 2020 profits of $9.68 a share.

Carrier is more diversified than some of its peers, producing refrigeration equipment for trucks and shipping containers and a range of fire safety equipment including detectors.

One of the main knocks against Carrier is its high debt at time when its revenues and profits are under pressure from the economic impact of Covid-19.

The company has about $10 billion of net debt, or roughly five times projected 2020 earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, or Ebitda. A more comfortable leverage ratio is close to three. The company’s market value is around $12 billion. Tusa and other analysts see a 4% dividend yield on the stock. Carrier has not yet set its payout.

Tusa wrote that Carrier’s balance sheet is “stretched” but doesn’t consider it to be a near-term risk. He wrote that “something needs to happen here” and suggested a possible equity offering by the company. He sees “divestitures as the best solution” to the debt issue.

“Most moves would be dilutive to EPS, but would be highly accretive for equity holders as the balance sheet de-levers and the multiple moves toward the peers that share an unusually high degree of portfolio commonality and trade at almost 100% premiums,” he wrote.

Tusa called Carrier the “cheapest HVAC (heating, ventilation, air conditioning) name by far 10x trough (earnings) is a once-in-a generation opportunity.”

Write to Andrew Bary at andrew.bary@barrons.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.