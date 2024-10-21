News & Insights

Stocks
CARR

Carrier settlement figure in-line with estimate, says Barclays

October 21, 2024 — 06:55 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Barclays analyst Julian Mitchell says the $600M settlement gross figure excluding insurance and Kidde-Fenwal proceeds announced by Carrier Global (CARR) is in-line with its estimate, but insurance proceeds in aggregate are likely to be substantial, making it figure “look overly punitive.” The settlement news serves as another reminder that Carrier should be treated by investors as fully comparable with Lennox (LII) and Trane (TT), now that its portfolio is 100% heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration. Barclays thinks the Carrier news is encouraging for 3M (MMM) and Johnson Controls (JCI) in that it underscores that there are likely to be potentially significant insurance proceeds for companies having to make cash payments for PFAS liabilities.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-movingbreaking financial news Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on CARR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CARR
JCI
LII
MMM
TT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.