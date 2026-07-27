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Carrier To Sell NORESCO Business To OPTERRA Energy

July 27, 2026 — 08:18 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Carrier Global Corporation (CARR), a provider of intelligent climate and energy solutions, on Monday said it has agreed to sell its NORESCO business to OPTERRA Energy Services, a subsidiary of LS Power.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed, and the deal is expected to close shortly.

"The sale of NORESCO represents Carrier's continued commitment to portfolio simplification, allowing us to remain laser-focused on growth and innovation within our core businesses," said Carrier Chairman & CEO David Gitlin.

Jefferies LLC is serving as financial advisor to Carrier.

Carrier shares closed down 0.39% at $68.88 on Friday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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