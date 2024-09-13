Carrier Global's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CARR, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 uncommon options trades for Carrier Global.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 44% bullish and 33%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $415,927, and 5 are calls, for a total amount of $230,990.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $57.5 to $80.0 for Carrier Global over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Carrier Global stands at 707.38, with a total volume reaching 3,348.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Carrier Global, situated within the strike price corridor from $57.5 to $80.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Carrier Global 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CARR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $6.7 $5.2 $6.4 $80.00 $277.5K 29 432 CARR CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $21.1 $20.7 $21.1 $57.50 $101.2K 227 51 CARR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $1.8 $1.7 $1.7 $75.00 $62.8K 76 601 CARR PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 10/18/24 $1.05 $0.95 $1.0 $72.50 $50.0K 391 1.7K CARR CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $6.9 $6.7 $6.79 $75.00 $33.9K 695 2

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global manufactures heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, refrigeration, and fire and security products. The HVAC business serves both residential and commercial markets (HVAC segment sales mix is 60% commercial and 40% residential). Carrier's refrigeration segment consists of its transportation refrigeration, Sensitech supply chain monitoring, and commercial refrigeration businesses. The firm's fire and security business manufactures fire detection and suppression, access controls, and intrusion detection products. In April 2023, Carrier announced that it plans to divest its fire and security and commercial refrigeration businesses. The firm also acquired Germany-based Viessmann for approximately $13 billion.

Current Position of Carrier Global With a trading volume of 4,870,063, the price of CARR is up by 1.51%, reaching $76.51. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 41 days from now.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Carrier Global options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

