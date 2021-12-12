Carrier Global's (NYSE:CARR) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 10th of February to US$0.15. Despite this raise, the dividend yield of 0.9% is only a modest boost to shareholder returns.

Carrier Global's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

If it is predictable over a long period, even low dividend yields can be attractive. However, Carrier Global's earnings easily cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 8.8% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could be 22%, which we consider to be quite comfortable, with most of the company's earnings left over to grow the business in the future.

Carrier Global Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

NYSE:CARR Historic Dividend December 12th 2021

Looking back, the dividend has been stable, but the company hasn't been paying a dividend for very long so we can't be confident that the dividend will remain stable through all economic environments. The first annual payment during the last 2 years was US$0.32 in 2019, and the most recent fiscal year payment was US$0.60. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 37% per annum over that time. It is always nice to see strong dividend growth, but with such a short payment history we wouldn't be inclined to rely on it until a longer track record can be developed.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Come By

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. However, initial appearances might be deceiving. Carrier Global has seen earnings per share falling at 6.7% per year over the last three years. Declining earnings will inevitably lead to the company paying a lower dividend in line with lower profits.

Our Thoughts On Carrier Global's Dividend

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. The company is generating plenty of cash, which could maintain the dividend for a while, but the track record hasn't been great. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. To that end, Carrier Global has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit concerning) we think you should know about. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high performing dividend stock.

