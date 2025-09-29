Carrier Global (XTRA:4PN) Price Target Decreased by 16.99% to 68.45

The average one-year price target for Carrier Global (XTRA:4PN) has been revised to 68,45 € / share. This is a decrease of 16.99% from the prior estimate of 82,47 € dated December 23, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 57,87 € to a high of 80,98 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 36.31% from the latest reported closing price of 50,22 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,380 funds or institutions reporting positions in Carrier Global. This is an increase of 89 owner(s) or 3.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 4PN is 0.24%, an increase of 12.54%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.09% to 933,522K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 75,226K shares representing 8.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 80,374K shares , representing a decrease of 6.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4PN by 0.51% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 54,352K shares representing 6.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 58,320K shares , representing a decrease of 7.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4PN by 5.75% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 38,536K shares representing 4.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,127K shares , representing an increase of 19.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 4PN by 27.99% over the last quarter.

AIVSX - INVESTMENT CO OF AMERICA holds 30,867K shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,902K shares , representing a decrease of 16.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4PN by 11.75% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 28,843K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,583K shares , representing an increase of 0.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 4PN by 4.52% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.