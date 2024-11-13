Carrier Global upgraded to Buy from Neutral at UBS

UBS upgraded Carrier Global (CARR) to Buy from Neutral with a price target of $94, up from $66, after assuming coverage of the name. The company will exit this year as a pure play HVAC company after $8B in net proceeds from announced divestitures over the past 12 months, a plan that is occurring at a time of good orders, which has positive implications for prospective growth, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm sees opportunities for positive revisions over the next 12 months.

