News & Insights

Markets
CARR

Carrier Global To Sell Industrial Fire Business To Sentinel Capital Partners

March 05, 2024 — 07:23 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) entered into a definitive agreement to sell its Industrial Fire business to Sentinel Capital Partners for an enterprise value of $1.425 billion. The company expects net proceeds from the transaction to exceed $1.1 billion and plans to use the proceeds to pay down debt. Closing is anticipated in the third quarter of 2024.

Carrier CEO David Gitlin said: "This transaction marks another milestone in our transformation as we become a more focused, higher growth company, and furthers our vision to become the global leader in intelligent climate and energy solutions."

Carrier noted that it continues to prepare for the last of four announced business exits - its combined commercial and residential fire businesses.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CARR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.