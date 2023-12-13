News & Insights

Carrier Global to sell commercial refrigeration business to Haier

December 13, 2023 — 05:18 pm EST

Written by Granth Vanaik for Reuters ->

Adds details throughout

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Carrier Global CARR.N said on Wednesday it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its global commercial refrigeration business to its joint venture partner Haier 600690.SS for an enterprise value of $775 million.

The air conditioner maker, which is looking to streamline its portfolio, said the enterprise value also includes about $200 million of net pension liabilities.

Carrier said it expected net proceeds from the transaction to exceed $500 million and intended to use them to reduce debt.

Last week, U.S. industrial firm Honeywell HON.Osaid it would buy Carrier's security unit for $4.95 billion in cash to bulk up its building safety business.

(Reporting by Granth Vanaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

Reuters
