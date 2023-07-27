Carrier Global raises full-year profit forecast on strong demand

July 27 (Reuters) - Air conditioner maker Carrier Global CARR.N on Thursday raised its full-year adjusted profit above Wall Street estimates, encouraged by robust demand for the company's heat pumps, refrigerators, and aftermarket repair services.

The Florida-based company is betting on the rapid adoption of heat pumps in European homes.

"There are 8.5 million heat pumps in European homes, which is expected to increase 25% annually to 40 million by 2030," CEO David Gitlin said in April.

Carrier now sees its adjusted full-year profit between $2.55 and $2.65 per share, up from its previous view of $2.50 to $2.60 per share, on strong first-half performance. Analysts, on average, expect the profit to be $2.58 per share, according to Refinitiv data.

Adjusted profit for the quarter ended June 30 came in at 79 cents per share, ahead of estimates of 77 cents. Revenue rose 15% to $6 billion, above estimates of $5.83 billion.

