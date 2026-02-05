Carrier Global Q4 Earnings & Revenues Miss Estimates, Stock Down

Carrier Global CARR reported fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of 34 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.49%. However, it has declined 37% year over year.



Net sales of $4.83 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.08% but decreased 6% year over year. Product sales (85.5% of net sales) of $4.13 billion decreased 8.7% year over year. Service sales (14.5% of net sales) of $699 million were up 13.1% year over year.



However, CARR shares declined 3.03% while writing this blog.

CARR’s Quarter in Detail

Climate Solutions Americas (CSA) revenues of $1.93 billion contributed 40% to net sales and declined 17.3% year over year. Sales decreased 17% organically. Commercial showed strong double-digit growth. However, this was more than offset by lower volumes in Residential, which fell about 38% year over year, and in Light Commercial, which decreased 20% year over year.

Climate Solutions Europe’s revenues of $1.33 billion contributed 27.5% to net sales and increased 6.4% year over year. Organic sales declined 2% year over year, with Residential and Light Commercial down mid-single digits.



Climate Solutions Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa revenues of $798 million contributed 16.5% to net sales and declined 8.7% year over year. Sales decreased 9% organically due to declines in Residential Light Commercial in China, partially offset by modest growth in the rest of Asia.



Climate Solutions Transportation revenues of $772 million contributed 16% to net sales and increased 13.4% year over year. The increase can be attributed to the impact of the divestiture of Commercial Refrigeration. Sales increased 10% organically, with 50% growth in Container and Global Truck and Trailer flat.



Research & development (R&D) expenses decreased 1.2% year over year to $160 million. As a percentage of revenues, R&D expenses declined 20 basis points (bps) year over year.



Selling, general & administrative (SG&A) expenses increased 7% year over year to $747 million. As a percentage of revenues, SG&A expenses expanded 20 bps year over year.



Adjusted operating margin contracted 380 bps on a year-over-year basis to 9.4%.



Adjusted operating margin in the Climate Solutions Americas segment contracted 990 bps year over year to 8.7%. The Climate Solutions Europe segment contracted 260 bps year over year to 9%. Climate Solutions Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa segment contracted 100 bps year over year to 11.9%. Climate Solutions Transportation segment expanded 30 bps year over year to 14.5%.

CARR’s Balance Sheet

As of Dec. 31, 2025, Carrier had cash and cash equivalents of $1.55 billion compared with $1.42 billion as of Sept. 30, 2025.



Total debt (including the current portion) as of Dec. 31, 2025, was $11.83 billion compared with $11.91 billion as of Sept. 30, 2025.



The company generated $1.04 billion in cash from operations compared with $341 million in the previous quarter.



Free cash flow was $909 million compared with $224 million reported in the prior quarter.



In the fourth quarter of 2025, CARR repurchased $2.9 billion of its shares and paid $3.7 billion to shareholders.

Carrier Initiates Weak 2026 Outlook

For 2026, Carrier expects to achieve sales of $22 billion, reflecting flat organic growth.



Adjusted operating profit is expected to be $3.4 billion.



The company anticipates adjusted earnings of $2.80 per share.



Free cash flow is expected to be $2 billion.

