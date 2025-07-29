Carrier Global Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Stock Down

Carrier Global CARR reported second-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of 92 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.10% and surged 26% year over year.



Net sales of $6.11 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.87% and increased 3% year over year. Product sales (89.6% of net sales) of $5.48 billion increased by 3.1% year over year. Service sales (10.4% of net sales) of $636 million were up 2.1% year over year.

CARR earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all four trailing quarters, the surprise being 5.69%, on average.

CARR shares declined 7.94% in pre-market trading.

CARR’s Quarter in Details

Climate Solutions Americas (CSA) revenues of $3.25 billion contributed 53.2% to net sales and increased 13.5% year over year. Sales increased 14% organically. This increase was driven by exceptional performance in Commercial sales, which rose 45%, along with Residential sales growing 10%, which more than compensated for the marginal decline in Light Commercial sales.



Climate Solutions Europe (CSE) revenues of $1.25 billion contributed 20.5% to net sales and increased 4.9% year over year. Organic sales remained flat, with Commercial sales up by low single digits while Residential and Light Commercial remained flat.

Climate Solutions Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa (CSAME) revenues of $882 million contributed 14.4% to net sales and declined 2.2% year over year. Sales decreased 4% organically, driven by declines in Residential Light Commercial in China, partially offset by strength in other countries.



Climate Solutions Transportation (CST) revenues of $726 million contributed 11.9% to net sales and decreased 25.4% year over year. Sales decreased 1% organically, as growth in Container and North America Truck and Trailer segments was offset by declines in Europe and Asia Truck and Trailer operations.



Research & development (R&D) expenses increased 0.6% year over year to $161 million. As a percentage of revenues, R&D expenses declined 10 basis points (bps) year over year.



Selling, general & administrative (SG&A) expenses increased 3% year over year to $813 million. As a percentage of revenues, SG&A expenses remained unchanged year over year.



Adjusted operating margin expanded 130 bps on a year-over-year basis to 19.1%.



Adjusted operating margin in the Climate Solutions Americas segment expanded 210 bps year over year to 27%. The Climate Solutions Europe segment increased 10 bps year over year to 7.9%. Climate Solutions Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa segment contracted 210 bps year over year to 15.3%. Climate Solutions Transportation segment expanded 340 bps year over year to 17.6%.

CARR’s Balance Sheet

As of June 30, 2025, Carrier had cash and cash equivalents of $1.8 billion compared with $1.69 billion as of March 31, 2025.



Total debt (including the current portion) as of June 30, 2025, was $11.44 billion compared with $11.18 billion as of March 31, 2025.



The company generated $649 million in cash from operations compared with $483 million in the previous quarter.



Free cash flow was $568 million compared with $420 million reported in the prior quarter.



In the second quarter of 2025, CARR repurchased $328 million of its shares and paid $190 million in dividends.

Carrier Offers Positive 2025 Outlook

For 2025, Carrier expects to achieve sales of $23 billion, reflecting mid-single-digit organic growth.



Adjusted operating margin is expected to be between 16.5% and 17%, up 100 bps from 2024.



The company anticipates adjusted earnings between $3 per share and $3.10, up mid to high-teens.



Free cash flow is expected to be between $2.4 billion and $2.6 billion.

