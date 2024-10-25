Carrier Global price target lowered to $89 from $90 at Barclays

Barclays analyst Julian Mitchell lowered the firm’s price target on Carrier Global (CARR) to $89 from $90 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares post the Q3 report.

