Carrier Global increases quarterly dividend 18% to 22.5c per share

Carrier Global (CARR) announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of 22.5c per outstanding share of Carrier common stock. The dividend will be payable on February 7, 2025 to shareowners of record at the close of business on December 20.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on CARR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.