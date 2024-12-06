News & Insights

Carrier Global increases quarterly dividend 18% to 22.5c per share

December 06, 2024 — 04:20 pm EST

Carrier Global (CARR) announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of 22.5c per outstanding share of Carrier common stock. The dividend will be payable on February 7, 2025 to shareowners of record at the close of business on December 20.

