CARRIER GLOBAL Earnings Results: $CARR Reports Quarterly Earnings

CARRIER GLOBAL ($CARR) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported earnings of $0.54 per share, beating estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The company also reported revenue of $5,148,000,000, missing estimates of $5,380,944,322 by $-232,944,322.

CARRIER GLOBAL Insider Trading Activity

CARRIER GLOBAL insiders have traded $CARR stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CARR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KEVIN J. O'CONNOR (Senior VP & CLO) sold 167,183 shares for an estimated $12,281,697

KYLE CROCKETT (VP, Controller & CAO) sold 11,647 shares for an estimated $889,081

CARRIER GLOBAL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 625 institutional investors add shares of CARRIER GLOBAL stock to their portfolio, and 694 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CARRIER GLOBAL Government Contracts

We have seen $2,065,164 of award payments to $CARR over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

