CARRIER GLOBAL Earnings Preview: Recent $CARR Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

CARRIER GLOBAL ($CARR) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $5,286,283,620 and earnings of $0.60 per share.

CARRIER GLOBAL Insider Trading Activity

CARRIER GLOBAL insiders have traded $CARR stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CARR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KEVIN J. O'CONNOR (Senior VP & CLO) sold 167,183 shares for an estimated $12,281,697

KYLE CROCKETT (VP, Controller & CAO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 30,592 shares for an estimated $2,123,966.

CARRIER GLOBAL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 573 institutional investors add shares of CARRIER GLOBAL stock to their portfolio, and 718 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CARRIER GLOBAL Government Contracts

We have seen $2,318,417 of award payments to $CARR over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

CARRIER GLOBAL Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CARR stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CARR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

SENATOR TOMMY TUBERVILLE sold up to $15,000 on 01/10.

CARRIER GLOBAL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CARR in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Negative" rating on 01/07/2025

CARRIER GLOBAL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CARR recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $CARR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $76.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Joseph O'Dea from Wells Fargo set a target price of $75.0 on 01/07/2025

on 01/07/2025 Brett Linzey from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $78.0 on 10/28/2024

