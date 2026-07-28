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Carrier Global Earnings Decline In Q2; Raises FY26 Outlook; Shares Up In Pre-market

July 28, 2026 — 06:34 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Carrier Global Corp. (CARR), an intelligent climate and energy solutions company, reported Tuesday a decline in second quarter 2026 results compared with the prior year. The company raised its full-year 2026 outlook, citing record backlog levels and year-to-date performance.

For the second quarter, net income attributable to the common shareholders decreased to $501 million from $591 million in the previous year.

Earnings per share were $0.60 versus $0.68 last year.

On an adjusted basis, net income from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders declined to $721 million from $796 million in the previous year.

Adjusted earnings per share were $0.86 versus $0.92 last year.

Operating profit declined to $825 million from $903 million in the prior year.

Net sales increased to $6.25 billion from $6.11 billion in the previous year.

Looking ahead, the company raised its full-year 2026 sales guidance to approximately $23 billion, from its previous forecast of approximately $22 billion.

The company increased its full-year adjusted operating profit forecast to around $3.5 billion, from its previous outlook of around $3.4 billion.

For the full-year 2026, adjusted earnings per share is forecast to be about $2.90, from its previous outlook of about $2.80.

In the pre-market trading, Carrier Global Corp is 3.53% higher at $71.82 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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