Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR) Passed Our Checks, And It's About To Pay A US$0.12 Dividend

It looks like Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR) is about to go ex-dividend in the next four days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Meaning, you will need to purchase Carrier Global's shares before the 23rd of June to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 10th of August.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.12 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$0.48 per share to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Carrier Global has a trailing yield of 1.0% on the current share price of $46.13. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to investigate whether Carrier Global can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Carrier Global paid out just 15% of its profit last year, which we think is conservatively low and leaves plenty of margin for unexpected circumstances. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Carrier Global generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. What's good is that dividends were well covered by free cash flow, with the company paying out 16% of its cash flow last year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:CARR Historic Dividend June 18th 2021

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. For that reason, it's encouraging to see Carrier Global's earnings over the past year have risen 25%. While we'd be remiss not to point out that a year is a very short time in dividend investing, it's an encouraging sign so far. Carrier Global looks like a real growth company, with earnings per share growing at a cracking pace and the company reinvesting most of its profits in the business.

One year is a very short time frame in the pantheon of investing, so we wouldn't get too hung up on these numbers.

Unfortunately Carrier Global has only been paying a dividend for a year or so, so there's not much of a history to draw insight from.

The Bottom Line

Has Carrier Global got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Carrier Global has been growing earnings at a rapid rate, and has a conservatively low payout ratio, implying that it is reinvesting heavily in its business; a sterling combination. Carrier Global looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks Carrier Global is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Carrier Global (of which 1 shouldn't be ignored!) you should know about.

We wouldn't recommend just buying the first dividend stock you see, though. Here's a list of interesting dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

