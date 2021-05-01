Carrier Global Corporation Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Updating Their Predictions

As you might know, Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR) just kicked off its latest first-quarter results with some very strong numbers. It was overall a positive result, with revenues beating expectations by 7.4% to hit US$4.7b. Carrier Global reported statutory earnings per share (EPS) US$0.43, which was a notable 15% above what the analysts had forecast. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NYSE:CARR Earnings and Revenue Growth May 1st 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Carrier Global's 14 analysts is for revenues of US$18.9b in 2021, which would reflect an okay 3.5% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to tumble 25% to US$1.97 in the same period. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$18.9b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.92 in 2021. So the consensus seems to have become somewhat more optimistic on Carrier Global's earnings potential following these results.

There's been no major changes to the consensus price target of US$48.63, suggesting that the improved earnings per share outlook is not enough to have a long-term positive impact on the stock's valuation. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. The most optimistic Carrier Global analyst has a price target of US$57.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$36.00. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. The analysts are definitely expecting Carrier Global's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 4.6% annualised growth to the end of 2021 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 0.5% per annum over the past year. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to see revenue growth of 6.5% annually. So it's clear that despite the acceleration in growth, Carrier Global is expected to grow meaningfully slower than the industry average.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Carrier Global following these results. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that Carrier Global's revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$48.63, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have forecasts for Carrier Global going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 3 warning signs for Carrier Global (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you need to be mindful of.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.