Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 29, 2020

Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 29, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.08 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 23, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CARR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $33.6, the dividend yield is .95%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CARR was $33.6, representing a -3.89% decrease from the 52 week high of $34.96 and a 192.17% increase over the 52 week low of $11.50.

CARR is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) and Danaher Corporation (DHR).

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CARR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CARR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CARR as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF (CSD)

SPDR Series Trust SPDR Homebuilders ETF (XHB)

SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF (SIMS)

iShares MSCI USA Mid-Cap Multifactor ETF (MIDF)

NuShares ETF Trust (NUMV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XHB with an increase of 17.08% over the last 100 days. CSD has the highest percent weighting of CARR at 7.96%.

