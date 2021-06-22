Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 23, 2021

Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 23, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 10, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CARR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that CARR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $46.5, the dividend yield is 1.03%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CARR was $46.5, representing a -1.34% decrease from the 52 week high of $47.13 and a 125.83% increase over the 52 week low of $20.59.

CARR is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO). CARR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.57. Zacks Investment Research reports CARR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 23.49%, compared to an industry average of 18.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CARR Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to CARR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CARR as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF (CARR)

SPDR Series Trust SPDR Homebuilders ETF (CARR)

NuShares ETF Trust (CARR)

John Hancock Multifactor Industrials ETF (CARR)

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (CARR).

The top-performing ETF of this group is NUMV with an increase of 17.8% over the last 100 days. CSD has the highest percent weighting of CARR at 7.65%.

