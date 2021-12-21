Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 22, 2021

Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 22, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 10, 2022. Shareholders who purchased CARR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $50.91, the dividend yield is 1.18%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CARR was $50.91, representing a -13.55% decrease from the 52 week high of $58.89 and a 48.82% increase over the 52 week low of $34.21.

CARR is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD) and Watsco, Inc. (WSO.B). CARR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.51. Zacks Investment Research reports CARR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 32.93%, compared to an industry average of 19.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the carr Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CARR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CARR as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF (CSD)

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE)

Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares (DUSL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is VOE with an increase of 1.52% over the last 100 days. CSD has the highest percent weighting of CARR at 7.23%.

