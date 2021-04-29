Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 30, 2021

Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 24, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CARR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 50% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of CARR was $44.49

CARR is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD) and Watsco, Inc. (WSO). CARR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.25. Zacks Investment Research reports CARR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 16.04%, compared to an industry average of 14.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CARR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CARR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CARR as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF (CSD)

Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (DUSA)

SPDR Series Trust SPDR Homebuilders ETF (XHB)

Alpha Architect ETF Trust (QMOM)

NuShares ETF Trust (NUMV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XHB with an increase of 35.88% over the last 100 days. CSD has the highest percent weighting of CARR at 7.63%.

