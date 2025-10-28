Carrier Global Corp Q3 Profit Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Carrier Global Corp (CARR) released earnings for third quarter that beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $428 million, or $0.50 per share. This compares with $447 million, or $0.49 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Carrier Global Corp reported adjusted earnings of $576 million or $0.67 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.57 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 6.8% to $5.579 billion from $5.984 billion last year.

Carrier Global Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $428 Mln. vs. $447 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.50 vs. $0.49 last year. -Revenue: $5.579 Bln vs. $5.984 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: ~$2.65 +~4% Full year revenue guidance: ~$22 Bln

