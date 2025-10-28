Markets
CARR

Carrier Global Corp Q3 Profit Beats Estimates

October 28, 2025 — 06:29 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Carrier Global Corp (CARR) released earnings for third quarter that beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $428 million, or $0.50 per share. This compares with $447 million, or $0.49 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Carrier Global Corp reported adjusted earnings of $576 million or $0.67 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.57 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 6.8% to $5.579 billion from $5.984 billion last year.

Carrier Global Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $428 Mln. vs. $447 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.50 vs. $0.49 last year. -Revenue: $5.579 Bln vs. $5.984 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: ~$2.65 +~4% Full year revenue guidance: ~$22 Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CARR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.