Carrier Global (CARR) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2023, Carrier Global (CARR) reported revenue of $5.73 billion, up 5.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.89, compared to $0.70 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.03% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.85 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.78, the EPS surprise was +14.10%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Carrier Global performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net Sales- HVAC : $4.01 billion compared to the $4.05 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.3% year over year.

: $4.01 billion compared to the $4.05 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.3% year over year. Net Sales- Refrigeration : $924 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $948.20 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.1%.

: $924 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $948.20 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.1%. Net Sales- Fire & Security : $923 million compared to the $931.10 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2% year over year.

: $923 million compared to the $931.10 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2% year over year. Net Sales- Eliminations and other : -$124 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of -$110.25 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.7%.

: -$124 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of -$110.25 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.7%. Net Sales- Service sales : $650 million versus $548.43 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.1% change.

: $650 million versus $548.43 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.1% change. Net Sales- Product sales : $5.08 billion versus $5.26 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.9% change.

: $5.08 billion versus $5.26 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.9% change. Adjusted Operating profit- HVAC : $833 million compared to the $706.39 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $833 million compared to the $706.39 million average estimate based on four analysts. Adjusted Operating profit- Refrigeration : $111 million versus $125.07 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $111 million versus $125.07 million estimated by four analysts on average. Adjusted Operating profit- Fire & Security : $169 million versus $151.59 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $169 million versus $151.59 million estimated by four analysts on average. Adjusted operating profit- General Corporate Expenses and Eliminations and Other: -$28 million compared to the -$59.50 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Shares of Carrier Global have returned -14.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

