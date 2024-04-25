Carrier Global (CARR) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Carrier Global (CARR) reported $6.18 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 17.2%. EPS of $0.62 for the same period compares to $0.52 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.27 billion, representing a surprise of -1.38%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +24.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.50.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Carrier Global performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net Sales- HVAC : $4.54 billion versus $4.39 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +25.4% change.

: $4.54 billion versus $4.39 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +25.4% change. Net Sales- Refrigeration : $884 million versus $896.65 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.6% change.

: $884 million versus $896.65 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.6% change. Net Sales- Fire & Security : $887 million compared to the $831.23 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.1% year over year.

: $887 million compared to the $831.23 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.1% year over year. Net Sales- Eliminations and other : -$130 million versus -$131.19 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.1% change.

: -$130 million versus -$131.19 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.1% change. Adjusted Operating profit- HVAC : $720 million compared to the $589.78 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $720 million compared to the $589.78 million average estimate based on two analysts. Adjusted Operating profit- Fire & Security : $164 million compared to the $106.42 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $164 million compared to the $106.42 million average estimate based on two analysts. Adjusted Operating profit- Refrigeration: $99 million compared to the $104.05 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Shares of Carrier Global have returned -5.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Free – 5 Dividend Stocks to Fund Your Retirement

Zacks Investment Research has released a Special Report to help you prepare for retirement with 5 diverse stocks that pay whopping dividends. They cut across property management, upscale outlets, financial institutions, and a couple of strong energy producers.

5 Dividend Stocks to Include in Your Retirement Strategy is packed with unconventional wisdom and insights you won’t get from your neighborhood financial planner.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.