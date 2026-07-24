Is Carrier Global (CARR) Outperforming Other Construction Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Construction stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Carrier Global (CARR) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Carrier Global is one of 93 individual stocks in the Construction sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Carrier Global is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CARR's full-year earnings has moved 1.4% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, CARR has returned 30.9% so far this year. In comparison, Construction companies have returned an average of 10.3%. As we can see, Carrier Global is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) is another Construction stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 134.3%.

For Sterling Infrastructure, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 41% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Carrier Global belongs to the Building Products - Air Conditioner and Heating industry, a group that includes 9 individual stocks and currently sits at #46 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 40.5% so far this year, so CARR is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Sterling Infrastructure falls under the Engineering - R and D Services industry. Currently, this industry has 23 stocks and is ranked #95. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +28.5%.

Investors with an interest in Construction stocks should continue to track Carrier Global and Sterling Infrastructure. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

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Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.