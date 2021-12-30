Carrier Global (CARR) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Carrier Global (CARR) closed at $53.55, marking a -0.35% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.3%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.25%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.2%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 0.26% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.63% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.11% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Carrier Global as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.38, up 22.58% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.78 billion, up 4.01% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.21 per share and revenue of $20.26 billion, which would represent changes of +33.13% and +16.06%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Carrier Global. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.05% higher. Carrier Global is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Carrier Global is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 24.35. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 23.19, so we one might conclude that Carrier Global is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that CARR currently has a PEG ratio of 2.05. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.05 as of yesterday's close.

The Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

