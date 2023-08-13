Carrier Global (BER:4PN) Price Target Increased by 18.17% to 54.19

The average one-year price target for Carrier Global (BER:4PN) has been revised to 54.19 / share. This is an increase of 18.17% from the prior estimate of 45.86 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 42.87 to a high of 63.68 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.50% from the latest reported closing price of 46.92 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2018 funds or institutions reporting positions in Carrier Global. This is an increase of 59 owner(s) or 3.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 4PN is 0.24%, a decrease of 4.52%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.14% to 944,885K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 77,076K shares representing 9.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 78,168K shares, representing a decrease of 1.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 4PN by 3.27% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 72,760K shares representing 8.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 80,989K shares, representing a decrease of 11.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4PN by 3.39% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 56,607K shares representing 6.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 56,607K shares, representing a decrease of 0.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 4PN by 6.28% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 48,605K shares representing 5.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 48,131K shares, representing an increase of 0.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4PN by 12.92% over the last quarter.

AIVSX - INVESTMENT CO OF AMERICA holds 28,875K shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.