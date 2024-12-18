Carrier Global About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (CARR)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 12/20/24, Carrier Global Corp (Symbol: CARR) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.225, payable on 2/7/25. As a percentage of CARR's recent stock price of $70.28, this dividend works out to approximately 0.32%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from CARR is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.28% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of CARR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CARR's low point in its 52 week range is $53.13 per share, with $83.32 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $70.35.

In Wednesday trading, Carrier Global Corp shares are currently down about 1.8% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.