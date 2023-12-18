News & Insights

Carrier Gets Regulatory Approval To Conclude Acquisition Of Viessmann Climate Solutions

December 18, 2023

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) announced on Monday that it has successfully received clearance from the European Commission to proceed with its proposed acquisition of Viessmann Climate Solutions - the largest segment of Viessmann Group.

This comes as the final regulatory clearance required by Carrier, bringing the company one step closer to finalizing the deal.

The acquisition will be carried out through a cash and stock transaction worth €12 billion.

Following this clearance, Carrier is now on track to close the transaction on January 2, 2024.

However, the closing of the deal is still subject to certain conditions that need to be satisfied on the closing date.

