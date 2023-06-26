Carrier (CARR) Unveils OnGuard v8.2, Boosts Security Offerings

Carrier Global CARR continues to make strong efforts toward expanding its Fire & Security segment.



Recently, one of its brands, LenelS2 launched an updated version of the flagship access control and alarm monitoring system — OnGuard.



Notably, OnGuard v8.2 features an override functionality, which allows first responders to access doors when they are locked. This feature seems to be useful during site-wide lockdown situations.



Further, it comes with reporting and dashboard functionality to offer more customization options to users.



Additionally, OnGuard v8.2 features cloud support from Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure. Moreover, it comes with Amazon RDS cloud database support and Azure SQL support.



We believe all these useful features and functionality are likely to aid the adoption of OnGuard v8.2 across various schools and other campuses, manufacturing and chemical facilities.

Carrier Global Corporation Price and Consensus

Carrier Global Corporation price-consensus-chart | Carrier Global Corporation Quote

Expanding Fire & Security Offerings

Another brand of the company Edwards recently introduced an advanced software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution called ConnectedSafety+, which offers predictive maintenance insights to help customers in achieving optimized system functionality by taking preventative action quickly.



Carrier’s Supra recently integrated scheduling and lockbox access to its showing management tool, which is backed by BrokerBay. The new functionality allows real estate agents to access Supra iBox lockboxes directly from the scheduling mobile app, providing a seamless property access experience.



Further, Carrier’s Kidde introduced smart detection products and devices that provide instant notifications for a range of home safety threats, including smoke, carbon monoxide, water leaks, frozen pipes and indoor air quality issues.



We believe all these endeavors are likely to aid the performance of the Fire and Security segment in the near term.



In the first quarter of 2023, the segment generated $869 million in revenues, which accounted for 16.5% of net sales. The figure was up 6% year over year.



We note that the growth prospects of the underlined segment are likely to benefit the overall performance of Carrier. This is likely to instill investors’ optimism in the stock in the days ahead.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 revenues is pegged at $22.15 billion, indicating growth of 8.5% from 2022.



CARR has gained 15.9% in the year-to-date period, outperforming the industry’s rally of 12.9%.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, Carrier Global carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks in the broader technology sector are CoStar Group CSGP, Akamai Technologies AKAM and AMETEK AME. CoStar Group sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while Akamai Technologies and AMETEK carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



CoStar Group shares have increased 12.3% in the year-to-date period. The long-term earnings growth rate for CSGP is currently projected at 20%.



Akamai shares have increased 5.1% in the year-to-date period. The long-term earnings growth rate for AKAM is currently projected 10%.



AMETEK shares have increased 11.7% in the year-to-date period. The long-term earnings growth rate for AME is currently projected at 8.95%.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AMETEK, Inc. (AME) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CoStar Group, Inc. (CSGP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.