Carrier (CARR) to Strengthen Refrigeration Segment Via EasyCube

Carrier Global Corporation’s CARR subsidiary Carrier Commercial Refrigeration is consistently expanding its refrigeration offerings on the back of new products.

Carrier came up with a new EasyCube solution for chilled and frozen products, which testifies the above-mentioned fact.

The energy-efficient EasyCube plug-in island cabinet is equipped with the ability to switch between chilled or frozen refrigeration. It features automatic defrost and drip water evaporation, provides optimum product visibility and can be operated at two temperature classes.

The versatile nature of the underlined product is expected to aid CARR in gaining momentum among the various stores of any format. This, in turn, is likely to get reflected in Carrier’s refrigeration segment’s performance.

Notably, the segment generated $4.12 billion revenues in 2021 (20% of total revenues), which were up 23.8% from the 2020 reading.

Expanding Refrigeration Offerings

Apart from the latest launch, Carrier Global’s brand Carrier Transicold introduced its Vector eCool units in Australia in April. Vector eCool is a fully electric trailer refrigeration unit, which operates autonomously without a diesel engine.

Last month, Carrier’s subsidiary PROFROID expanded its range of QuietCO2OL MC compact indoor refrigeration units with more than 20 new models. The latest models feature semi-hermetic compressors, making the QuietCO2OL MC provide greater cooling capacities to large convenience stores.

In February, Carrier’s brand Sensitech released a TempTale Ultra BLE Bluetooth temperature monitor that lets delivery drivers to monitor temperature without opening cargo packages.

These growing endeavors are expected to help Carrier gain momentum among customers, which in turn, is likely to contribute to its top line in the days ahead.

Efforts to Boost Refrigeration Prospects

Carrier’s growing refrigeration products are anticipated to continue helping it expand its footprint in the booming commercial refrigeration equipment market.

The underlined market is witnessing significant growth in recent times owing to increasing demand for ready-to-eat products and expanding retail outlets.

Per a Future Market Insights report, the commercial refrigeration equipment market is expected to exceed revenues worth $51.8 million by this year-end. The report also states that the market is likely to witness a CAGR of 4% between 2022 and 2029.

We believe strengthening efforts of Carrier in this growing market is expected to help it in winning investors’ confidence in the near term.

Shares of Carrier have been down 34.3% in the year-to-date period, lagging the Computer and Technology sector’s decline of 31.3%.

