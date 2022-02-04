Carrier (CARR) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Carrier Global Corporation CARR is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2021 results on Feb 8.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at 38 cents per share, suggesting growth of 22.6% from the figure reported in the year-ago period. Further, the estimated figure has been unchanged over the past 30 days.

The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $4.78 billion, implying 4% growth from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.

Carrier beat on earnings in three of the trailing four quarters and missed the same on one occasion, with the average surprise being 7.99%.

Key Factors to Note

Strong momentum across residential HVAC and light commercial businesses is likely to have remained a key factor in driving Carrier’s fourth-quarter performance.

Growing momentum across core, aftermarket and digital offerings is expected to have supported its performance in the quarter under review.

Rising investments in cold chain solutions and solutions related to healthy, safe, and sustainable building might have continued benefiting the company’s quarterly performance.

During the quarter, Carrier introduced its latest version of air monitor in its suite of Healthy Homes solutions. The new device monitors the indoor air quality of every room and provides solutions to create a healthier environment.

Additionally, the company joined the Amazon Web Services Partner Network to expand its reach to more customers. Also, its division Carrier Transicold introduced the Vector S15 unit in Europe, which is suitable for long-distance journeys and inter-city deliveries.

These initiatives are anticipated to have aided the company’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter.

Further,acquisitions of Nlyte Software and BrokerBay are expected to have contributed well to top-line growth in the fourth quarter.

Growing investments in automation and digital tools are anticipated to have remained a positive in the quarter under review.

CARR has been gaining momentum for BlueEdge offerings and the Abound platform. This is anticipated to have remained a tailwind in the quarter under discussion.

Yet, uncertainties related to the coronavirus pandemic might get reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Also, supply-chain constraints, rising input costs, chip shortages and increasing logistic costs are likely to have remained overhangs.

Further, mounting expenses related to acquisitions are expected to have affected its fourth-quarter performance.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Carrier this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

It has an Earnings ESP of +1.49% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), at present.

