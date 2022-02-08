Carrier (CARR) Q4 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates, Rise Y/Y

Carrier Global CARR has reported fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of 44 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 15.8%. Further, the figure increased 41.9% year over year.



Net sales of $5.13 billion improved 12% year over year, owing to the strong performance of the HVAC, transport refrigeration, and Fire and Security segments. Further, the top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.78 billion.



Product sales (82.9% of net sales) increased 14% year over year to $4.3 billion. Service sales (17.1% of net sales) grew 1.7% year over year to $877 million.

Quarterly Details

HVAC revenues (53.2% of net sales) increased 16.9% year over year to $2.7 billion.



Refrigeration revenues (21.2% of net sales) rose 14.9% from the year-ago quarter to $1.1 billion.



Fire & Safety revenues (27.9% of net sales) grew 2.4% from the year-ago quarter to $1.4 billion.



Selling, general & administrative (SG&A), and research & development (R&D) expenses grew 0.7% and 5.5% year over year to $816 million and $134 million, respectively.



As a percentage of revenues, SG&A and R&D expenses contracted 170 basis points (bps) and 20 bps year over year, respectively.



The adjusted operating margin increased 14.1% year over year to $517 million. The operating margin expanded 20 basis points on a year-over-year basis to 10.1%.

Balance Sheet

As of Dec 31, 2021, Carrier had cash and cash equivalents of $2.9 billion compared with $2.7 billion as of Sep 30, 2021.



Total debt (including current portion), as of Dec 31, 2021, was $9.69 billion compared with $9.68 billion as of Sep 30, 2021.



The company generated $913 million in cash from operations compared with $579 million recorded in the previous quarter.



Capital expenditure stood at $138 million and free cash flow was $775 million for the fourth quarter.

Guidance

For 2022, Carrier projects sales growth of $20 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $19.85 billion.



The company expects adjusted earnings of $2.20-$2.30 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $2.30 per share.



Carrier also expects a free cash flow of $1.65 billion for 2022.

