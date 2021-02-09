Carrier (CARR) Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y

Carrier Global CARR reported fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of 31 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 16.2%. Moreover, the figure decreased 41.5% year over year.



Net sales of $4.6 billion beat the consensus mark by 0.3%. Moreover, the top line increased 2.1% year over year.



Product sales (81.2% of net sales) increased 2.1% year over year to $3.73 billion. Service sales (18.8% of net sales) climbed 2.1% year over year to $862 million.

Carrier Global Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Carrier Global Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Carrier Global Corporation Quote

Quarterly Details

HVAC revenues (50.8% of net sales) increased 5.8% year over year to $2.34 billion. The year-over-year growth was driven by continued momentum in North America residential HVAC, which was up 25% year over year, and an improved economic climate.



However, HVAC operating profit slid 24.8% from the year-ago quarter to $231 million.



Refrigeration revenues (20.7% of net sales) fell 0.4% from the year-ago quarter to $949 million. Operating profit plunged 19.7% to $110 million.



Fire & Security revenues (30.4% of net sales) slid 1.7% from the year-ago quarter to $1.4 billion. Operating profit was $186 million, down 12.3% year over year.



Cost of products sold was $2.72 billion, up 3.3% year over year. However, cost of services sold slipped 0.8% to $588 million.



Selling, general & administrative (SG&A) and research & development (R&D) expenses, as a percentage of revenues, increased 220 basis points (bps) and 60 bps on a year-over-year basis, respectively.



Segmental operating profit in the fourth quarter slipped 19.7% year over year to $527 million.



Adjusted operating profit decreased 23.7% year over year to $453 million, due to planned investment spending on growth initiatives, along with incremental legal and related costs. Operating margin contracted 330 bps on a year-over-year basis to 9.9%.

Balance Sheet & Other Details

As of Dec 31, 2020, Carrier had cash and cash equivalents worth $3.12 billion compared with $3.85 billion as of Sep 30, 2020.



Total debt (including current portion) as of Dec 31, 2020, was $10.23 billion compared with $11.97 billion as of Sep 30, 2020.



In the fourth quarter, Carrier generated $199 million of cash from operating activities, down 81.5% year over year. The company’s quarterly free cash flow came in at $161 million, up 54.8% year over year.

Guidance

For 2021, Carrier expects sales to be grow between 6-8%. Adjusted operating profit is expected to be nearly 13.5%, expanding 70 bps.



Further, adjusted earnings are expected to be in the range of $1.85-$1.95 per share, indicating growth of 14% at midpoint.



Moreover, free cash flow is projected to be $1.6 billion.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Carrier currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Other top-ranked stocks in the broader technology sector are TechTarget TTGT, Baidu BIDU and Shopify SHOP. All the three stocks sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



TechTarget is scheduled to report its quarterly earnings on Feb 10 while Baidu and Shopify will report the same on Feb 17.

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 77 billion devices by 2025, creating a $1.3 trillion market.



Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 4 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2022.



Click here for the 4 trades >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Baidu, Inc. (BIDU): Free Stock Analysis Report



Shopify Inc. (SHOP): Free Stock Analysis Report



TechTarget, Inc. (TTGT): Free Stock Analysis Report



Carrier Global Corporation (CARR): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.