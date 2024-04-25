Carrier (CARR) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y

Carrier Global CARR reported first-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of 62 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 24%. The figure increased 19% year over year.



Net sales of $6.18 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.38% but increased 17.2% year over year.



Product sales (89.6% of net sales) of $5.54 billion increased 18.3% year over year. Service sales (10.4% of net sales) of $640 million were up 9% year over year.

Quarter Details

HVAC revenues of $4.54 billion contributed 73.5% to net sales. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.49% and increased 25% year over year.

Refrigeration revenues of $884 million were down 2% year over year and contributed 14.3% to net sales. The figure missed the consensus mark by 1.41%.



Fire & Security revenues of $887 million were up 2% year over year and contributed 14.3% to net sales. The reported figure beat the consensus mark by 6.71%.



Research & development (R&D) expenses increased 61.2% year over year to $224 million. As a percentage of revenues, R&D expenses increased 100 basis points (bps) year over year.



Selling, general & administrative (SG&A) expenses grew 36.6% year over year to $985 million. As a percentage of revenues, SG&A expenses increased 230 bps year over year.



Adjusted operating margin expanded 280 bps on a year-over-year basis to 15%.



Adjusted operating margin in the HVAC segment expanded 240 bps year over year to 15.9%.



The Refrigeration segment reported an adjusted operating margin of 11.2%, which contracted 120 bps year over year.



Fire & Security’s adjusted operating margin was 18.5%, which expanded 610 bps year over year.

Balance Sheet

As of Mar 31, 2024, Carrier had cash and cash equivalents of $1.31 billion compared with $10.02 billion as of Dec 31, 2023.



Total debt (including the current portion) as of Mar 31, 2024, was $16.89 billion compared with $14.29 billion as of Dec 31, 2023.



In the reported quarter, Carrier generated $40 million in cash from operations, down from $1.06 billion in the prior quarter.



Capital expenditure was $104 million in the first quarter of 2024. Free cash outflow was $64 million for the reported quarter.

Guidance

For 2024, Carrier expects sales of more than $26 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales is pegged at $26.36 billion, indicating 19.31% year-over-year growth.



The adjusted operating margin is expected to be 15.5%.



CARR anticipates adjusted earnings between $2.80 per share and $2.90 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $2.82 per share, indicating 3.30% year-over-year growth.



The company expects a free cash flow of roughly $0.4 billion.

