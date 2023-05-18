Carrier (CARR) Boosts BluEdge With TRU Battery Protection

Carrier Global Corporation’s CARR Transicold is consistently expanding its refrigeration offerings on the back of new products.



Recently, Transicold announced that its BluEdge service platform will now offer fleets protection from the costs of premature battery failure in transport refrigeration units (TRUs) supported by Carrier Transicold's solar charging system.



The new offering aims to reduce the risk of battery failure and ensures quick replacement, including parts and labor.



The TRU Battery Protection option helps avoid emergency call-outs by maintaining battery charge without running the TRU, saving fuel, and preventing inconvenient situations.



Notably, the eligible units must have a BluEdge service plan, PowerRush battery and Carrier Transicold solar charging system.



The latest offering is expected to aid CARR in gaining momentum among new and existing customers. This in turn is expected to contribute to top-line growth of Carrier.

Expanding Refrigeration Offerings

Carrier is making strong efforts to expand the offerings of this segment.



Recently, Transicold unveiled the Vector S15 temperature-controlled caravan unit, which brings new levels of fuel efficiency paired with minimal maintenance costs, delivers the performance and reliability expected from Transicold's Vector series and assists customers in lowering their operational expenses and carbon footprint.



Additionally, Transicold introduced two single-temperature electric truck refrigeration units as the core of its new Supra eCool line offering, with features such as efficient zero-emissions performance, maximum range and high refrigeration capacity, reduced service requirements, and more.



Further, Transicold introduced the XR series of engineless truck refrigeration units, which included the 40XR and 50XR versions. Compared to the prior versions, these units are designed for local and regional deliveries and provide improved air management, faster pulldown and more uniform temperature control.



Carrier's goal of reducing carbon footprint is supported by the XR series. Transicold expects the XR series to gain popularity among mid-sized and heavy truck owners.



We believe all these endeavors are likely to aid the performance of the Refrigeration segment in the near term.



In the first quarter of 2023, the segment generated $898 million in revenues, which accounted for 17% of net sales.



We note that the growth prospects of the underlined segment are likely to benefit the overall performance of Carrier. This is likely to instill investors’ optimism in the stock in the days ahead.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2023 revenues is pegged at $5.76 billion, indicating growth of 10.55% from the year-ago reported figure.



CARR has gained 4% in the year-to-date period compared with the industry’s rise of 0.9%.

