Carrie M Fox's Recent Buy: Acquires $501K In Civitas Resources Stock

It was revealed in a recent SEC filing that Carrie M Fox, Director at Civitas Resources (NYSE:CIVI) made a noteworthy insider purchase on May 12,.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday unveiled that Fox made a notable purchase of 18,076 shares of Civitas Resources, valuing at $501,055.

Monitoring the market, Civitas Resources's shares up by 8.46% at $30.0 during Monday's morning.

All You Need to Know About Civitas Resources

Civitas Resources Inc is an independent exploration and production company engaged in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas in the Rocky Mountain region, in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado - DJ Basin. The company's operations are focused on developing the horizontal Niobrara and Codell formations that have a low-cost structure, mature infrastructure, production efficiencies, multiple producing horizons, multiple service providers, established reserves, and prospective drilling opportunities.

Civitas Resources's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Revenue Growth: Civitas Resources's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -7.72%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company shows a low gross margin of 39.6% , indicating concerns regarding cost management and overall profitability relative to its industry counterparts.

Earnings per Share (EPS): The company excels with an EPS that surpasses the industry average. With a current EPS of 1.99, Civitas Resources showcases strong earnings per share.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, Civitas Resources faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Financial Valuation Breakdown:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: With a lower-than-average P/E ratio of 3.18 , the stock indicates an attractive valuation, potentially presenting a buying opportunity.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The current P/S ratio of 0.53 is below industry norms, suggesting potential undervaluation and presenting an investment opportunity for those considering sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With an EV/EBITDA ratio lower than industry benchmarks at 2.15, Civitas Resources presents an attractive value opportunity.

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

The Impact of Insider Transactions on Investments

Insider transactions serve as a piece of the puzzle in investment decisions, rather than the entire picture.

When discussing legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

A new purchase by a company insider is a indication that they anticipate the stock will rise.

On the other hand, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Essential Transaction Codes Unveiled

For investors, a primary focus lies on transactions occurring in the open market, as indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

