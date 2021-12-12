Carrie Cox Is The Independent Chairman of Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) And They Just Picked Up 26% More Shares

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Independent Chairman, Carrie Cox, recently bought US$51k worth of stock, for US$2.95 per share. While we're hesitant to get too excited about a purchase of that size, we do note it increased their holding by a solid 26%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Selecta Biosciences

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Director & Member of Scientific Advisory Board Timothy Springer for US$8.8m worth of shares, at about US$3.19 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$3.01 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 4.82m shares for US$16m. On the other hand they divested 41.86k shares, for US$185k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Selecta Biosciences insiders. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGM:SELB Insider Trading Volume December 12th 2021

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Selecta Biosciences insiders own about US$83m worth of shares. That equates to 24% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Selecta Biosciences Insiders?

Insider purchases may have been minimal, in the last three months, but there was no selling at all. The net investment is not enough to encourage us much. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders own shares in Selecta Biosciences and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. When we did our research, we found 5 warning signs for Selecta Biosciences (2 don't sit too well with us!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

