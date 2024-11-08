Carrianna Group to Review Interim Results and Dividend

Carrianna Group Holdings Company Limited (HK:0126) has released an update.

Carrianna Group Holdings Company Limited has scheduled a board meeting on November 28, 2024, to review and approve its unaudited interim results for the half-year ending September 30, 2024. The board will also consider recommending an interim dividend, potentially impacting investor interest and stock performance.

