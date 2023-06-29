News & Insights

Markets
CSV

Carriage Services Spikes After Initiating Strategic Alternatives Including Sale

June 29, 2023 — 10:35 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (CSV) are gaining more than 23 percent on Thursday morning trade after the company announced that its board has initiated to explore potential strategic alternatives, possibly including a sale, merger or other potential strategic or financial transaction, to maximize shareholder value.

The shares of the provider of funeral and cemetery services and merchandise are currently at $34.67, up 23.66 percent from the previous close of $28.04 on a volume of 257,775.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CSV

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.