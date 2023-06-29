Carriage Services Spikes After Initiating Strategic Alternatives Including Sale

(RTTNews) - Shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (CSV) are gaining more than 23 percent on Thursday morning trade after the company announced that its board has initiated to explore potential strategic alternatives, possibly including a sale, merger or other potential strategic or financial transaction, to maximize shareholder value.

The shares of the provider of funeral and cemetery services and merchandise are currently at $34.67, up 23.66 percent from the previous close of $28.04 on a volume of 257,775.

