Carriage Services price target raised to $48 from $44 at Roth MKM

Roth MKM raised the firm’s price target on Carriage Services (CSV) to $48 from $44 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm recently hosted CEO Carlos Quezada, President Steven Metzger, and Director of Finance Derek Aguirre for a series of investor meetings in Boston and Toronto. Following the meetings, Roth remains positive on the stock.

