Carriage Services price target raised to $48 from $44 at Roth MKM

Roth MKM raised the firm’s price target on Carriage Services (CSV) to $48 from $44 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm recently hosted CEO Carlos Quezada, President Steven Metzger, and Director of Finance Derek Aguirre for a series of investor meetings in Boston and Toronto. Following the meetings, Roth remains positive on the stock.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on CSV:
- Carriage Services Reports Strong Q3 Earnings and Raises Outlook
- Carriage Services price target raised to $45 from $39 at Barrington
- Carriage Services management to meet with Roth MKM
- Carriage Services’ Strong Q3 Boosts Revenue Forecast
- Carriage Services reports Q3 adjusted EPS 64c, consensus 42c
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.