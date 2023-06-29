News & Insights

Carriage Services Initiates Process To Explore Potential Strategic Alternatives

June 29, 2023

(RTTNews) - Funeral and cemetery services firm Carriage Services, Inc. (CSV) announced Thursday that its Board of Directors has initiated a process to explore potential strategic alternatives, possibly including a sale, merger or other potential strategic or financial transaction, to maximize shareholder value.

There can be no assurance that this process will result in a transaction or, if a transaction does occur, the timing of any such transaction. The Company does not intend to comment further on this process unless there are material developments to report.

Lazard is serving as financial advisor and Sidley Austin LLP is serving as legal advisor to the Company.

