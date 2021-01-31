Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Readers hoping to buy Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. This means that investors who purchase shares on or after the 5th of February will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 1st of March.

Carriage Services's next dividend payment will be US$0.10 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$0.35 per share. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Carriage Services has a trailing yield of approximately 1.2% on its current stock price of $33.12. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Carriage Services is paying out an acceptable 54% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. Luckily it paid out just 9.2% of its free cash flow last year.

It's positive to see that Carriage Services's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:CSV Historic Dividend February 1st 2021

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. With that in mind, we're discomforted by Carriage Services's 7.2% per annum decline in earnings in the past five years. When earnings per share fall, the maximum amount of dividends that can be paid also falls.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the past 10 years, Carriage Services has increased its dividend at approximately 15% a year on average. Growing the dividend payout ratio while earnings are declining can deliver nice returns for a while, but it's always worth checking for when the company can't increase the payout ratio any more - because then the music stops.

Final Takeaway

Is Carriage Services an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? We're not enthused by the declining earnings per share, although at least the company's payout ratio is within a reasonable range, meaning it may not be at imminent risk of a dividend cut. In summary, it's hard to get excited about Carriage Services from a dividend perspective.

If you're not too concerned about Carriage Services's ability to pay dividends, you should still be mindful of some of the other risks that this business faces. For example, Carriage Services has 3 warning signs (and 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) we think you should know about.

