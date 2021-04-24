Carriage Services, Inc. Just Beat Earnings Expectations: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) just released its latest quarterly results and things are looking bullish. Carriage Services delivered a significant beat to revenue and earnings per share (EPS) expectations, with sales hitting US$97m, some 16% above indicated. Statutory EPS were US$0.71, an impressive 27% ahead of forecasts. The analyst typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimate to see what could be in store for next year. NYSE:CSV Earnings and Revenue Growth April 23rd 2021

Following last week's earnings report, Carriage Services' single analyst are forecasting 2021 revenues to be US$345.1m, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to shoot up 30% to US$2.41. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analyst had been anticipated revenues of US$336.0m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.25 in 2021. It looks like there's been a modest increase in sentiment following the latest results, withthe analyst becoming a bit more optimistic in their predictions for both revenues and earnings.

Althoughthe analyst has upgraded their earnings estimates, there was no change to the consensus price target of US$47.50, suggesting that the forecast performance does not have a long term impact on the company's valuation.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with a forecast 1.3% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2021. That is a notable change from historical growth of 5.7% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 19% per year. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Carriage Services is expected to lag the wider industry.

The most important thing here is that the analyst upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Carriage Services following these results. Fortunately, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, although our data indicates sales are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$47.50, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price target.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. At least one analyst has provided forecasts out to 2022, which can be seen for free on our platform here.

