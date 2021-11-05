Carriage Services, Inc. (CSV) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 08, 2021

Carriage Services, Inc. (CSV) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 08, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.112 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CSV prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 12% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $48.44, the dividend yield is .92%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CSV was $48.44, representing a -7.63% decrease from the 52 week high of $52.44 and a 82.72% increase over the 52 week low of $26.51.

CSV is a part of the Miscellaneous sector, which includes companies such as Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) and Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM). CSV's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.55. Zacks Investment Research reports CSV's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 63.98%, compared to an industry average of 33.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the csv Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.